Double shooting at gas station on Indy’s east side under investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department continue to investigate a shooting at an east side gas station that left two men wounded early Tuesday morning.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to the Citgo station at the corner of 38th Street and German Church Road and found one man suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

“During that same time period, another officer witnessed a car flee from the area,” said IMPD spokesperson Genae Cook.

Police chased the car until the driver eventually pulled over about five miles away on East 56th street. The driver, 30-year-old Darontay Nash, got out of the car at that point.

“When they got him out of the car they, realized he was also suffering from a gunshot wound,” Cook said.

Officers learned that Nash had an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor possession charge from a few years ago. Nash was taken to a hospital for treatment and is facing a new preliminary charge for fleeing from police.

Regular customers at the Citgo station arrived to find the front glass door shattered and a bullet hole in the front window. There was also a blood trail leading from the store into the parking lot.

Several customers said they were saddened to learn their favorite convenience store had become a crime scene just a few hours earlier.

“It’s scary,” said Veronica Strahan. “I just don’t know what this world is coming to. Nobody has any value for life.”

“It’s got my heart jumping, because I’m surprised,” said Carl Taylor. “It ain’t going to stop, all this dumb stuff. But it’s got my heart jumping.”

Cook said investigators are still working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“Whether or not these two knew each other or whether they didn’t know about each other, what the disagreement was about, stuff like that takes time,” Cook explained.

Cook also pointed out the potential danger surrounding gunfire inside a business, even at 4 a.m.

“Sometimes a bullet may strike somebody that it’s not intended for because of the carelessness of those who are shooting of a weapon,” Cook said. “Even though you might not be experiencing a large crowd of people at 4 o’clock in the morning, there are still people getting up, there are still people going to work, there are still people that have to be at work at early hours.”

The shooting remains an active investigation. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide any formal charges to be filed in the case.