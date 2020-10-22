‘Don’t always assume that you’re safe’: Woman carjacked in parking lot near Fashion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman says she was carjacked at gunpoint this week near the Fashion Mall at Keystone.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police report from IMPD.

The woman had just parked her car and was walking toward a store when a man approached her, pulled a gun and demanded her keys.

“He pulled out the gun and he had it pointed at me the entire time as he said, ‘I just need your keys. I need your car,’” said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

The woman handed over the keys to her 2019 Acura; the man took the car and drove off. Police searched nearby parking lots and I-465 but couldn’t locate the vehicle.

The woman is telling other Hoosiers to be aware of their surroundings.

“Before getting out of your vehicle, check to see is anyone looking at you, does anyone look suspicious and just don’t always assume that you’re safe,” she said.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).