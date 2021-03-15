DNR: $2K reward offered after bald eagle shot to death in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction after a bald eagle was found shot to death in southern Vigo County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

DNR says a juvenile eagle was discovered in a tree on March 10 by people who regularly visit that area to view eagles. Conservation officers were contacted and initiated an investigation.

Officers determined that the eagle was killed from a gunshot to the breast area. The investigation into the killing is ongoing.

According to DNR, a joint $2,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Indiana Turn-in-a-Poacher, Inc. (TIP) to anyone with information leading to a conviction of the responsible party.

Anyone with information should call Indiana Conservation Officers’ central dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the TIP hotline at 1-800-847-4367 (TIP-IDNR).