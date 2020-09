Department of Justice: 26 people charged as part of ‘Operation Legend’ crackdown in Indianapolis

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 26: U.S. Attorney General William Barr listens during a Department of Justice African American History Month Observance Program at the Department of Justice February 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Department of Justice announced charges against more than two dozen people in Indianapolis as part of Operation Legend.

The national crackdown on gun violence began on July 8 in Chicago and Albuquerque. It expanded to Indianapolis on Aug. 14.

According to the Department of Justice, 10 defendants in Indianapolis face narcotics-related offenses, 12 face firearms-related charges and four more were charged with violent crimes.

The DOJ said, nationwide, the operation has resulted in more than 2,000 arrests, including 147 for homicide. In addition, authorities have seized 544 firearms, more than seven kilos of fentanyl, 14 kilos of heroin, 12 kilos of cocaine and 50 kilos of methamphetamine.

The initiative is named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while he slept early in the morning of June 29 in Kansas City.

Here’s the breakdown by state:

Indianapolis, Indiana

26 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below.

10 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

12 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

4 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

Kansas City, MO

99 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below.

28 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

60 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

11 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

Chicago, IL

103 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below.

27 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

72 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

4 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

Albuquerque, NM

35 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below.

15 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

14 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

6 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

Cleveland, OH

54 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below.

39 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

13 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

2 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

Detroit, MI

41 defendants have been charged with federal offenses outlined below.

17 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

21 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

3 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

Milwaukee, WI

15 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below.

2 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

12 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

1 defendant has been charged with other violent crimes.

St. Louis, MO

89 defendants have been charged with federal crimes.

44 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

37 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

8 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

Memphis, TN

14 defendants have been charged with federal offenses.

3 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

8 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

3 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.