Delphi Murders: Deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German remain unsolved 4 years later

DELPHI, Ind. – Four years ago, someone brutally murdered Abby Williams and Libby German.

Despite cell phone video, an audio clip and 42,000 tips, no one has been arrested.

“Carroll County is 20,000 people and 380 square miles. All of Carroll County is just a small town to most of the world,” said Robert Ives, a retired Carroll County prosecutor.

Abby Williams and Libby German were best friends. The day before Valentine’s Day in 2017, the teenagers took a walk on the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi. They never returned.

Overnight, the missing persons case turned into a double murder case.

“It was horrible. And those are things that stay in your mind,” said Jay Abbott, retired special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis Division.

As the search for a killer started, local and state police got to work. The FBI was called in and all resources were unleashed.

“We had so many officers working on it, the guys would get assigned, get sheets, and told to ‘Go find these people and interview where they were that day and so on,’” said Ives.

As detectives shortened their list, members of the FBI Evidence Response Team like Kathy Guider spent hours examining any piece that could point to a potential suspect.

“You’re using a fine-tooth comb. You’re using a magnifying glass. You’re using bright lights. You’re using everything to find what you can to catch the bad guy,” Guider, a former FBI agent.

As the investigation intensified, the public got a first look at the killer and even heard his voice. Detectives released an audio clip recovered from Libby’s phone.

You can hear the words “down the hill.” TV stations played the clip over and over in hopes that someone would recognize the voice.

In July 2017, investigators released a sketch of the suspect.

In 2019, police released a different sketch–a new face to focus on that brought in new clues.

Left: The original sketch released in July 2017; Right: The newer sketch released in April 2019

“Each day that went by we just felt like we were going to be closer and closer and closer,” said Abbott.

Abbott spent 31 years in the FBI working on cases all over the world. He was the special agent in charge of the Indianapolis Division.

“I was confident at initial beginning of the Delphi case that we would be able to solve it fairly easily given all the evidence and information that we had,” he said.

Somehow, four years later, Abby and Libby’s case remains unsolved.

“I feel more things than I can really articulate. The exasperation and frustration is always there,” said Abbott.

From the beginning investigators have insisted there are reasons why they can’t share certain information about the case.

“Many of the crime scene things that we won’t speak about that point to more of a signature that the killer left behind,” said Abbott.

Ives, who served as Carroll County prosecutor for 18 years, went to the crime scene.

“All I can say is there more information to be released, which should be no surprise to anybody. It’s no secret and I think it would be a good idea if they did so. At least some of it,” said Ives.

Ives feels now that four years have passed and no arrest, perhaps it’s time investigators give out more on this case.

“I think the more time that goes by or all the time that goes by the less advantage to withholding information and the more advantage to releasing it, but again I’m not claiming to be an expert on that subject.”

Ives thinks maybe another clue could be what it takes for someone to make the connection.

“Because it might be that some of that other information would ring a bell to someone to let them help with the case,” said Ives.

We’ve stared at the picture, watched his every step as he walks across the bridge, and we’ve played the audio clip over and over. Still we don’t know who this man is.

“I just feel very confident there is somebody out there that knows something about this and for whatever reason they’re afraid to come forward,” said Abbott.

If you know anything that about the murders, call 844-459-5786 or email tips to abbyandlibbytips@cacoshrf.com

There is a more than $200,000 reward.