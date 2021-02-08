Delaware County begins operations at new jail

DELAWARE COUNTY, — It’s a new beginning for Delaware County after recently beginning operations at their new justice and rehabilitation center.

“Different offices have been moving in the new building for several weeks now,” Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner said.

Last week, 235 inmates moved from the old jail in downtown Muncie to this new one, which was formerly a middle school. In the era of COVID, only eight to 10 could be moved at a time, making this a lengthy process.

“It took 25 different rotations. We utilized our swat team and the jail cert team for security,” Skinner said.

Sheriff Skinner says COVID has been a major issue which didn’t just impact their move but crippled them at the old jail.

“In the whole building we really didn’t have room to do any isolation for newly booked inmates. Here we have plenty of room,” Skinner said.

This facility now houses 500 inmates compared to 230 at the old one. That also means officials can take more precautions when it comes to isolation and testing.

“COVID was an issue and has been an ongoing issue for all the jails in Indianapolis and throughout the country,” Skinner said,

Skinner says this facility is a long-awaited upgrade.

“Our old building was completely maxed out, and we were spending a lot of money on the repairs and maintenance, and in the past, housing our inmates and out of county jails,” Skinner said.

It’s a state-of-the-art facility where the inmates have everything they need, including the latest technology.

The best part about it: it didn’t cost taxpayers any extra money. Instead, it’s coming out of an edit fund. Skinner hopes this will lead them in a new direction in Delaware County.

“So, all of those problems are gone, and now we hope,” he said.

Since the inmates have moved in, many have reported the inmates did not have clean clothes, heat or hot water. Our crews did not witness that while at the jail Monday afternoon. The sheriff and chief deputy say those claims are not true.