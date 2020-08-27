Death on Indy’s northwest side now being investigated as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS– Police say a homicide investigation is now underway after a man was found dead Wednesday on Indianapolis’ northwest side.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Guion Road, just north of 38th Street, just after 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 26.

A man was located and pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

On Thursday, the coroner ruled trauma to be the cause of death, turning the case into a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information to report on this incident can call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).