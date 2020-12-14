Deadly I-65 shooting under investigation

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating a shooting on I-65 over the weekend that killed a 22-year-old man.

The shooting happened sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 1 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department notified state police about a shooting on the ramp from Washington Street to I-65 in downtown Indianapolis.

A man who had been shot drove himself and his wounded passenger to a local hospital. The passenger, 22-year-old Kevin Gordon Jr., passed away.

The driver’s injuries were not life threatening.

At this time, investigators say they don’t know who fired the shots. They’re asking for information from anyone who was in the area of I-65 and Washington Street in Indianapolis the night of December 11 between 11:30 p.m. into the morning of December 12 at 1:00 a.m. and may have witnessed this incident.

A second interstate shooting incident occurred on the same day, but police don’t think they’re related.

That shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on I-465 near Michigan Road. Detectives believe the driver of a white Dodge Charger pulled alongside a pickup truck and fired at least one shot. A bullet hit the side of the truck, but the driver wasn’t injured.

Police believe this was a road rage incident.

Anyone with information about either event is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to CrimeStoppers are considered anonymous and could lead to a cash reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.