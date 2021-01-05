Crime Stoppers release images of robbery supects

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for armed robbery.

They are suspected to have robbed a Dollar General at 2001 W. Washington Street back on November 14, 2020.

Police said one of the suspects went in the store and approached the registers then demanded that they be opened. He was wearing a red hoodie, black shoes and armed with a black handgun.

The other suspect reportedly stood outside and kept watch. He was wearing a blue jacket with Jordan tennis shoes.

Surveillance image of Dollar General robbery suspects.

Both fled on foot.

Any tip sent in to Crime Stoppers could eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Tippers will remain anonymous.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-215-5900 or 800-222-8477 and reference case number 210101.

You can also submit a tip through CrimeTips.org or P3Tips.com.