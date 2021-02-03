Court orders former Johnson County prosecutor’s law license suspended for 4 years

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.– Former Johnson County Prosecutor Bradley Cooper’s law license will be suspended for four years following a court ruling.

The Indiana Supreme Court issued this conclusion Wednesday:

The Court concludes that Respondent violated Professional Conduct Rules 8.4(b) and 8.4(c). For Respondent’s professional misconduct, the Court suspends Respondent from the practice of law for a period of not less than four years, without automatic reinstatement, effective immediately. At the conclusion of the minimum period of suspension, Respondent may petition this Court for reinstatement to the practice of law in this state, provided Respondent pays the costs of this proceeding, fulfills the duties of a suspended attorney, and satisfies the requirements for reinstatement of Admission and Discipline Rule 23(18).

Cooper pleaded guilty in April 2019 to felony charges of criminal confinement, identity deception and official misconduct, as well as a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery in connection with an incident in Trafalgar in March. He had previously been suspended indefinitely as the court case progressed.

Johnson County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in the 500 block of West State Road 252 shortly before midnight on March 4, 2019 after receiving a 911 call.

According to the police report, the alleged victim had gone to her neighbor’s house after the disturbance, asking to call 911. She didn’t initially give her name to dispatch. When deputies arrived, the victim spoke with them and they noted her right eye was swollen and bruised. She was later taken to the hospital and treated for bruises, scratches and a contusion to her right eye.

Once deputies realized the allegations were being made against a public official, they contacted Sheriff Burgess, who told them to turn the case over to Indiana State Police.

As part of his plea deal, Cooper agreed to spend roughly 18 months (540 days) on probation, pay a fine and be removed from his post as a prosecutor. He served no jail time.