Coroner identifies 5 people killed within 24 hours in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent 24 hours in Indy left five people dead earlier this week. The coroner’s office released the names of those victims Friday.

After the first shooting early Wednesday morning, a car slammed through a tree line on Bolton and two people were found shot to death. That incident left two mothers heartbroken.

“I’m never gonna see or hear my son again. I’m never gonna talk to him or hear his laugh,” said Jeanna Parker.

Surrounded by her family, Jeanna talked about her 20-year-old son Corhon Williams and his friend who died on the scene as witnesses say three people ran away.

“I don’t know what happened, but I want whoever knows to come forward,” said Parker.

While the motive for her son’s murder remains a mystery, Jeanna plans to do everything in her power to help police solve the case.

“What they did is affecting so many people. It’s not fair they’re continuing to walk the street and as long as I’m living I’m not going to let it die,” said Parker.

The double shooting kicked off an extraordinarily violent 24 hours. Later that same the day outside a CVS near 21st and Post, 29-year-old Kayla Stone was shot to death.

Six hours after that shooting, 29-year-old Christopher Wolf was killed at an apartment complex on Cimarron Trail.

Then on north Keystone, someone shot and killed 37-year-old Richard Jones.

That violence marked five of the 100 homicides in Indy so far this year.

“While the number of homicides is heartbreaking so far this year, I’m hoping the second half of the year will be better,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

While Mayor Hogsett wishes for a safer second half of the year, Corhon’s mother says it’s time for parents and neighborhoods to step up and stop the violence.

“We can’t say talk to the kids, because they’re not listening. The more we say stop killing, the more they’re killing. We have to do something as adults,” said Parker.

Corhon’s family is planning a balloon release and vigil at the scene on Bolton at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information on any of the five homicides is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).