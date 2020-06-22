Columbus woman faces drug charges after crashing truck into home

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A woman is facing drug charges after she crashed her truck into a home in Bartholomew County, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the area of 505 North/850 East in reference to the crash.

Authorities say the home suffered significant damage and is currently uninhabitable.

The driver of the truck, 41-year-old Esther M. Waltz, of Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Officials have not released any further details.