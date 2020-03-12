Columbus standoff ends peacefully after barricaded man surrenders

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A standoff in Columbus ended peacefully after a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment surrendered to law enforcement, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to an apartment in the 4600 block of Rosebud Drive in response to a disturbance.

Officers arrived to learn that 26-year-old Michael E. Schuette, of Columbus, had barricaded himself inside the apartment. Police determined that Schuette had a felony warrant out for his arrest in Marion County and was possibly armed.

The Columbus Police Department SWAT Team was called to the scene and CPD crisis negotiators were activated.

Negotiators spoke with Schuette and successfully arranged his surrender.

Authorities arrested Schuette and remanded him to the custody of the Bartholomew County Jail on the felony Marion County warrant.

CPD says the standoff lasted 90 minutes, and a lockdown at nearby Lillian Schmitt Elementary School was lifted at its conclusion.