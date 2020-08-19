Columbus SRO arrests man for having loaded guns on school property

COLUMBUS — A school resource officer at a Columbus middle school arrested a man Wednesday for having loaded guns on school property, according to the Columbus Police Department.

At around 11:15 a.m., an CPD officer assigned to Central Middle School noticed a man — later identified as 38-year-old Michael K. Jones, of Columbus — “acting suspiciously” around vehicles in the staff parking area, according to police.

The officer made contact with Jones and arrested him after determining Jones had two concealed and loaded handguns on him.

Jones was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm on school property.

“I would like to commend Officer Ross for his swift actions today. This is just one example of why we have veteran law enforcement officers in our Columbus schools. By being proactive, rather than reactive, Officer Ross was able to investigate and confront a potential threat to student safety and arrest the suspect without incident,” said CPD Chief Michael Richardson.