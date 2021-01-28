Columbus police make arrest in early morning stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman several times during an argument early Thursday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Woodlane Drive around 2:50 a.m.

Officers found the female stabbing victim as well as 37-year-old Gregory Taskey of Columbus.

He was arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail for a preliminary charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

The investigation in this case is ongoing and is being handled by the Columbus Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

