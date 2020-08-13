Columbus man faces voyeurism charge after allegedly recording wife’s massage clients

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Police arrested a Columbus man Wednesday after police say he was secretly recording clients of his wife, who operated a massage therapy business.

Jason Correll faces a preliminary charge of voyeurism.

Indiana State Police say Correll, 49, allegedly hid a video camera in the room at his home on Pippin Court South where the massage therapy was conducted. The camera captured clients who came to the residence for a massage.

State police say the man’s wife was not aware of the recordings.

A search warrant was served at the home Wednesday afternoon. Police collected evidence, but didn’t say what exactly was seized.

Correll was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail. He later posted bond and was released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. If you received a massage at a home on Pippin Court South in Columbus and feel you may be a victim, call ISP Detective Jason Duncan at 812-689-5000.