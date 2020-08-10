Columbus man arrested after allegedly strangling woman, holding gun to her head

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Police say a Columbus man was arrested Sunday evening by a SWAT team.

Officers arrested Parker Broady, 24, at his residence in the 2700 block of Prosperity Drive just after 8 p.m. The Columbus Police Department Broady allegedly strangled a woman and held a gun to her head.

Broady faces preliminary charges of criminal confinement, intimidation, strangulation, pointing a firearm, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.

Broady’s roomate, 24-year-old Jalen Nichols, was arrested after drugs were found inside the apartment, police said. He faces preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

