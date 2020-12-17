CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 cars stolen from Irvington family on same day

IRVINGTON, Ind. – An Irvington family became victims of the same crime twice on Tuesday.

At around 2:30 in the afternoon, resident David Duffy said he started his car as he was leaving for work, and minutes later, it was gone.

“So I started it, went inside just to say goodbye to the kids and give them a kiss goodbye,” said Duffy. “I came back out as I saw somebody squealing off driving with my car.

“I’m old and out of shape, but I tried chasing them, which probably isn’t very smart because I’m not sure what I would have done if I caught up.”

Duffy said he chased the driver on foot for about five blocks, and when he lost sight of the van, he called police.

“We’ve done this [start the car] every day that it’s been cold out for the last 17 years I’ve lived in Irvington, and I’ve never thought twice about it,” he said. “2:30 in the afternoon you’d think it would be fine, but obviously I was wrong.”

The key ring stolen with the Duffy’s 1997 Honda Odyssey contained keys to everything they own.

“I had a mobile locksmith coming out to change out the ignition cylinders in my other two vehicles.”

Duffy said just before 8:30 p.m., he was outside and the mobile locksmith was only five minutes away when two people pulled up in his stolen van and stole the family’s other car — a 2006 Mazda 3.

“They had a key to it,” he said, “and just tore off, and I tried chasing them, and again, cars are faster than I am.” Duffy said. “So I’m out two cars, and I don’t know what to do.

“I was changing the deadbolt in front of our cupcake shop, and as I’m replacing all of these locks, I heard the ignition start, and I ran around, but he was squealing out of the parking lot.”

Surveillance video from a neighboring insurance business caught the second crime on camera. The business’ owner said he is concerned and called the crime “upsetting.”

There is no description available of the two people shown on camera, but you can see a driver in the van and another person get out and walk toward Duffy’s home before the video cuts off.

2020 has already been a difficult year for the Duffy family. Like many small businesses, they were forced to permanently close their Irvington bakery, Simply Divine Cupcakes, months into the pandemic.

“Our retail shop was closed, but we had our cupcake truck, and we managed to make it through the summer, and that was good. But come the end of October, beginning of November, we closed it down permanently,” said Duffy.

“Overall, we’ve been running the business for 10 years and had a shop here in the production bakery for the last five or six years. It was going well, and we were expanding, then COVID-19 hit. It took a toll on everybody.”

Making the best out of a tough situation, Duffy said he and his wife got new jobs they were excited about and thankful for. He only started his a week ago, he said, but was let go after he was unable to make it to work Tuesday and Wednesday due to lack of transportation after his vehicles were stolen.

“It’s a rough time of year for sure. Luckily one of the two policies has a rental car allowance for 30 days, so my wife is able to get to her job with that. She picked that up this morning. So that’ll get us through 30 days.”

He said after those 30 days are up, he isn’t sure what they will do if they don’t find their vehicles.

“Pretty please, if you can keep an eye out for the two cars, that would be wonderful,” he said. “We could really use them back.

“My wife and I were saying if we watched a movie where someone had two cars stolen in the same day, we would be like, that’s a really dumb plot,” said Duffy. “Who would believe that? But, until it happens, I don’t know. I swear I feel like it’s a bad dream.

“My wife and I, we’re good at rolling with the punches and adapting to challenges, but this one might just be – I don’t know – a hurdle too many, you know?”

Reports for both thefts were filed with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. If you have any information on either crime, please call IMPD at 317-327-3811.

You can also report any anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana by calling 317-262-8477.

Video courtesy of Erie Insurance