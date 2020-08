(Photo Provided By Carmel Police Department)

(Photo Provided By Carmel Police Department)

(Photo Provided By Carmel Police Department)

(Photo Provided By Carmel Police Department)

CARMEL — Carmel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of theft suspects.

The Carmel Police Department says the individuals are suspects in a theft at the Meijer at 1424 West Carmel Dr on August 1 at around 11:30 p.m.

If you recognize either person, please contact Officer Jade Bess at 317-571-2500 or jbess@carmel.in.gov. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or crimetips.org. Reference CPD case number 2020-53415.