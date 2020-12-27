Carmel police: Man arrested after robbing Walgreens, leading police on chase

CARMEL, Ind. — A man was arrested Saturday after robbing a Carmel Walgreens and leading police on a chase, according to the Carmel Police Department.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery at the Walgreens at 1424 S. Range Line Road.

An officer observed a vehicle leave the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued at a high rate of speed until he eventually crashed on the property of Plum Creek Golf Course — located at 12401 Lynwood Blvd. — and fled on foot, according to CPD.

Police say they found an adult male inside the vehicle with two unrestrained children. A 6-year-old and a 1-year-old were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

K9s and drones were deployed to find the driver who fled on foot. Officers were able to locate the driver in the 5400 block of Kenwood Place, but he again fled from police before he was apprehended a short time later.

The driver has been identified as Michael L. Robinson Jr., of Indianapolis.

Carmel police say the investigation determined Robinson Jr. committed armed robbery inside the Walgreens before returning to the vehicle and leading officers on the vehicle pursuit.

Robinson Jr. was taken to the Hamilton County Jail, where he faces the following charges:

Robbery of a pharmacy

Resisting law enforcement (2 counts)

Driving while suspended

Unlawful possession of firearm (Prior conviction)

Possession of marijuana

Anyone with further information regarding this case should call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.