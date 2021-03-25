Carmel police arrest 3 more in connection with Village Pantry armed robbery in January

CARMEL, Ind. — Police arrested three more people — including a second juvenile — believed to have been involved in an armed robbery at a Carmel Village Pantry back in January, according to the Carmel Police Department.

At about 10:20 p.m. on January 28, Carmel police were called to an armed robbery at the Village Pantry at 9601 N. College Ave.

As police arrived, officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop. Police say the vehicle led officers on a lengthy chase through areas of Carmel and into Indianapolis.

The vehicle crashed in the area of 56th St. and Georgetown Rd. in Indianapolis, and officers saw multiple suspects flee from the vehicle. One juvenile male was apprehended and jailed after being treated for minor injuries sustained when jumping from the vehicle, according to CPD. Officers attempted to locate the remaining suspects with the help of K9s and drones.

One CPD vehicle sustained minor damage during the pursuit.

The juvenile apprehended in January is facing the following charges:

• Felony robbery

• Felony criminal confinement

• Misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm

• Misdemeanor theft

Police have since arrested another juvenile and two adults in connection with the case.

18-year-old Lashad Khi Davis was arrested on the following charges:

Felony armed robbery

Felony criminal confinement

Misdemeanor theft

18-year-old Laurenze Edward Peterson was arrested on the following charges:

Felony armed robbery

Felony criminal confinement

Felony intimidation while armed

Misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm

Misdemeanor theft

The second juvenile was arrested on the following charges:

• Felony armed robbery

• Felony criminal confinement

• Felony intimidation while armed

• Felony pointing a firearm

• Misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm

• Misdemeanor theft

Anyone with further information on this case should call the CPD at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Reference CPD case number 2021-7235.