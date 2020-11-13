Car sought in connection with deadly Butler-Tarkington shooting, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan are looking for a car in connection with a deadly shooting this week.

The shooting killed Harold Lee Jr. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Cornelius Ave. around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday in response to the shooting.

Police found Lee suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood in front of the home of Lee’s mother.

Detectives are now looking for a vehicle that left the shooting scene. It’s a four-door, dark-colored car that police believe may be a Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about the vehicle should call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.