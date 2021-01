BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police confirm a death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in an apartment.

According to the Monroe County coroner, police are treating it as a “fire fatality investigation.”

The body was found inside a residence in the 500 block of S. Basswood Drive.

An autopsy is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

Police could release more details following the autopsy results.