Bedford police officer arrested on official misconduct charges

BEDFORD, Ind. — State police arrested Bedford Police Sergeant Jeremy R. Crane Wednesday on official misconduct charges after a lengthy investigation.

The charges stem from official misconduct that allegedly occurred in October of 2020 in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police say the investigation started when Bedford Chief of Police Terry Moore contacted them after becoming suspicious about the collection of evidence during an investigation by Crane.

Once the investigation was complete, all findings were turned over to a special prosecutor, who reviewed the case and filed the following two charges in Lawrence County Court:

Official Misconduct (False Reporting), Level 6 Felony

Official Misconduct (Obstruction of Justice), Level 6 Felony

ISP says Crane was taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail.

Chief Moore released the following statement:

“In October of 2020, I was contacted by members with the Indiana State Police. During that conversation I was informed that during an investigation they were involved with Sergeant Jeremy Crane’s name was mentioned and an accusation was made towards him that had occurred in a separate incident. After I received additional information into the accusation, I contacted Indiana State Police and requested they open an investigation. At that time, Sergeant Crane was notified and placed on paid administrative leave.

“On April 14, 2021 I was again contacted by an investigator with Indiana State Police advising me that their investigation was completed and in conjunction with a special prosecutor a warrant for Sergeant Jeremy Crane had been issued. Proper procedures will be followed as we move forward with this incident.”