BBB warns against sharing personal info on social media quizzes

The Better Business Bureau is warning the public against sharing personal information on quizzes they come across on social media.

While these quizzes may seem like a fun, innocent way to pass the time, some ask person questions such as “What is your mother’s maiden name?” or “What is the name of the street you grew up on?”

The BBB says these kinds of questions are common security questions for banking and credit card accounts, and scammers may use your answers to hack into your accounts.

Of course, not all social media quizzes are data collection scams, noted the BBB.

The BBB shared the following tips to avoid social media scams:

Be skeptical : Before you take a quiz, figure out who created it. Is it a brand you trust? Just because something appears to be fun and innocent, doesn’t mean there isn’t an inherent risk.

: Before you take a quiz, figure out who created it. Is it a brand you trust? Just because something appears to be fun and innocent, doesn’t mean there isn’t an inherent risk. Adjust privacy settings : Review your social media account’s privacy settings and be strict about what information you share – and be mindful of who you are sharing it with.

: Review your social media account’s privacy settings and be strict about what information you share – and be mindful of who you are sharing it with. Remove personal details from your profile : Don’t share information like your phone number or home address on social media accounts.

: Don’t share information like your phone number or home address on social media accounts. Don’t give answers to common security questions : Be cautious if the questions in a quiz ask for things like your mother’s maiden name, street you grew up on, or the name of your high school.

: Be cautious if the questions in a quiz ask for things like your mother’s maiden name, street you grew up on, or the name of your high school. Monitor Friend Requests: Don’t accept friend requests from people you don’t know. Also be wary of a second friend request from someone you are already connected with; the second profile may be an imposter trying to access your data and your Friends list.