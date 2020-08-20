Attorney for IMPD officers involved in viral use-of-force arrest in May to hold press conference

INDIANAPOLIS– Two of the officers involved in a downtown arrest in May that went viral will appear in court virtually Thursday ahead of a press conference by their attorney.

IMPD officers Johnathan Horlock and Nathaniel Schauwecker were indicted last week by a Marion County grand jury after an investigation into a use-of-force incident that occurred during downtown Indianapolis protests on May 31.

The arrests were captured on video by a CBS4 photographer after the curfew went into effect on May 31.

Horlock was indicted on charges including felony battery, felony perjury, felony obstruction of justice and felony official misconduct.

Schauwecker was indicted on charges including felony battery and two counts of felony official misconduct.

IMPD says the other officers involved in the incident, who are not facing any charges, are Sgt. David Kinsey and Officer Conrad Simpson.

The two women who were arrested, Ivoré Westfield and Rachel Harding, filed a lawsuit against the officers involved.

Their virtual court hearing is set for 2 p.m. After the hearing, their attorneys are expected to speak to the media around 3 p.m. We’ll provide a livestream of the press conference in this story.