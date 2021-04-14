Attempted robbers beat Yorktown store clerk with baseball bat while demanding JUUL pods

YORKTOWN, Ind. — Two would-be robbers barge into the Yorktown Food Mart early in the morning last Thursday and beat the store clerk with a baseball bat. While in the hospital, he told Yorktown Police Department Detective Brooke Barnard the culprits demanded JUUL pods.

“He said that they continuously said, ‘give me pods,’” Barnard said. “He elaborated saying they may have been meaning like tobacco or nicotine pods.”

Barnard said the whole incident happened in a matter of seconds. Employees at the store said they have served the Yorktown community, 24 hours a day, for more than a decade and nothing like this has ever happened before.

"Everybody loves us, and we love everybody," Employee Ravinder Singh said. "Nobody steals even one candy from here. Nobody."







Barnard said the employee hurt in the attempted robbery does not have insurance, so she started a GoFundMe for him to help with medical expenses.

The detective said the two people involved in the Yorktown incident likely picked up a third person and robbed a business in New Castle, according to surveillance footage there.

“Reviewed video footage to which they both appeared to be wearing the same clothing, same weapon, very similar shoes, stature,” Barnard said.

Barnard added a gold SUV may also be involved in the Yorktown incident. If you have any information that could help police make an arrest, call YPD at 765-759-4004.