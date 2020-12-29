Arcadia man faces several charges after allegedly driving intoxicated, causing fatal crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — An Arcadia man is facing several charges after he allegedly drove while intoxicated and was involved in a deadly crash, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

On December 9, Jay T. Cast was driving a black 2001 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on State Road 19 when his vehicle struck a vehicle traveling northbound, just north of 274th Street, according to HCSO.

Authorities say Cast and a passenger in the northbound vehicle were taken to the hospital, where the passenger — identified as Thomas Warner — died from injuries sustained in the crash.

HCSO says a minor in the northbound vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and three other minors in the northbound vehicle suffered minor injuries.

On December 22, a felony warrant was issued for the arrest of Cast for the following charges: causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

On December 27, deputies arrested Cast and transported him to the Hamilton County Jail.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information should contact Lt. Kevin W. Fessel at 317-776-2629.