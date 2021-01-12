André Carson mentioned in threatening note found in truck filled with explosives near U.S. Capitol

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2019 file photo, Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., questions former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

An Alabama man who police say parked a truck filled with explosives and firearms near the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots also had “concerning handwritten messages” in the vehicle — including one that singled out U.S. Rep. André Carson of Indiana.

Lonnie Coffman, 70, was arrested Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. and indicted in federal court Monday on 17 gun and ammunition charges after prosecutors say police found explosive devices, a cache of firearms and a number of other weapons in the man’s truck during the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol.

Court documents filed Tuesday included photos of the 11 Molotov cocktails, loaded handguns, assault rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition police found in Coffman’s pickup truck parked blocks away from the Capitol building.

But prosecutors also included a photograph of a handwritten message labeling conservative and right-wing media personalities “good guys,”a judge appointed by Barack Obama as a “bad guy” and a note about Carson, the Democratic Indiana Congressman.

The note does not explicitly put Carson in either the “good” or the “bad” camp, but it notes that he is one of a small number of Muslims serving in the House of Representatives.

My full statement here: https://t.co/6zAKAKJOhO — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) January 12, 2021