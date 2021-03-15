8 arrested in Jackson County human trafficking, pedophile sting operation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind.– The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced eight arrests in connection with an anti-human trafficking and pedophile operation they dubbed “Operation March Sadness.”

The operation, which took place in two different Seymour locations, took place Tuesday, March 9 and ended on Thursday, March 11.

The following suspects face charges:

Richard N. Holman Jr, 60, of Holton, IN Child solicitation (Level 4 felony) Attempted sexual misconduct with a minor (Level 4 felony)

Jaceson A. Gahl, 19, of Indianapolis, IN Child solicitation (Level 5 felony) Attempted sexual misconduct with a minor (Level 5 felony)

Thomas P. Roesser, 36, Flowery Branch, GA Dealing in methamphetamine (Level 5 felony) Possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony) Possession of a controlled substance (Class A misdemeanor) Making and unlawful proposition (Class A misdemeanor)

Quentin G. Newton, 37, Evansville, IN Making and unlawful proposition (Class A misdemeanor)

Johnny R. Lynn, 54, Bedford, IN Child solicitation (Level 4 felony) Attempted sexual misconduct with a minor (Level 4 felony)

Steven C. Frey, 30, Owensboro, KY Child solicitation (Level 4 felony) Attempted sexual misconduct w/minor (Level 4 felony) Dealing in methamphetamine (Level 5 felony)

Hector De Acruz, 39, Indianapolis, IN Child solicitation (Level 4 felony) Attempted sexual misconduct with a minor (Level 4 felony)



Thomas Roesser

Steven Frey

Richard Holman Jr.

Johnny Lynn

Jaceson Gahl

Hector De Acruz

Christopher Wylie

Quentin Newton

The sheriff’s department credited the Covenant Rescue Group (CRG), a non-profit organization not affiliated with any vigilante group, in assisting with the operation.

Investigators communicated online with individuals using sex trafficking and prostitution websites. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office assisted with handling legal questions.

Officers would use decoy profiles for 15 to 19-year-old females. Of the eight men arrested, six were arrested for allegedly attempting to have sex with a child under the age of 16.

Two others were arrested after the individuals showed up at the operation site expecting to pay for sex with either a 16-year-old or 19-year-old. They allegedly promised to pay with a controlled substance such as methamphetamine or ecstasy.

The sheriff’s office said 7,000 messages were sent and received during the operation and “all of the suspects “had intentions of having sex for money with girls 15-19 years old.”

Two of the suspects are suspected sex traffickers who are accused of using intimidation methods in their attempts to “lure” the girls, officials said.