7 killed, 12 shot: Indy’s police leaders detail deadly stretch of violence, latest in cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department leaders provided an update on a violent stretch from Saturday night into Monday morning that saw 7 people killed including a 7-year-old girl.

“This past weekend our community experienced another great loss,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor during a press conference on Monday. “Seven Indianapolis residents were murdered and taken from our neighborhood at the hand of violence.”

Saturday night

The violence started on Saturday when two separate domestic violence situations ended with five people fatally shot and one person taken to the hospital.

Four of the five homicides happened at a residence in the 300 block of Randolph Street. Police identified the victims as 7-year-old Eve Moore, 23-year-old Dequan Moore, 35-year-old Anthony Johnson and 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown.

A woman who had been found shot earlier that night in the same area was the one who directed police to the crime scene.

During the incident, a 6-month-old was reported missing and an Amber Alert went out. The child was later located safely.

Police arrested 25-year-old Malik Halfacre on Sunday in connection to the murders. He faces preliminary charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery.

Another woman was killed in a domestic violence shooting in the 4400 block of Lickridge Court. A 7-year-old child was briefly missing in connection to this case as well.

Marco Pacheco-Aleman, 28, was named as a person of interest in the case. IMPD said he was taken into custody in Floyd County, after deputies found him stopped in his car on the side of a highway.

Chief Taylor encouraged anyone in the community suffering from domestic violence to reach out and take advantage of resources available in the community.

Monday morning

Four more people were hurt and two were killed on Monday morning in Indianapolis.

Another shooting with multiple people hurt was reported on N. Harding Street around 1 a.m. Police say one man was deceased, and three others were taken to the hospital. A woman also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound believed to be related to the incident.

Police believe some sort of disturbance broke out at a house party on Harding Street leading to the shooting.

Then just before 5 a.m., police were called to a Super 8 Motel in the Castleton area on 82nd Street. A man there had been shot and later died at the hospital.

Three people were taken in for questioning but so far, no arrests were made.

Addressing the violence

IMPD Deputy Chief Craig McCartt also spoke on the violence. He acknowledged the role the pandemic may have played, saying, “There are a lot of stressors that nobody has really ever experienced before as we’ve gone through this pandemic. There are many more stressors sometimes in the home people are spending more time together, kind of being trapped there in the home together than they have before.”

Police also expressed appreciation for the members of the public who called in with tips and worked with the department.