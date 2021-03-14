6-year-old girl struck by bullet shot into home in Decatur Township

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Ind. — A 6-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after she was shot Saturday morning while in a home on Granner Drive.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m., according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD). Police located the child with a gunshot wound and transported her to the hospital for treatment.

Police said an investigation revealed the shots were fired from outside of the home.

According to family of the girl, she underwent surgery Saturday and was recovering in the hospital. A family member confirmed the child was shot in the leg.

“It’s just ridiculous. It’s senseless and it makes me really angry,” said neighbor Alex Ragsdale.

Ragsdale said he was woken up Saturday by the sound of gunshots. “I was in shock, honestly.”

“Knowing that it happened within 100 yards of my house is unsettling,” shared neighbor Dan Langley. “It’s just sad that it happened. I hope the kid’s alright.”

At least six neighbors, Ragsdale included, quickly came up with a plan Saturday to help replace the door of the home where the child was shot.

Through monetary donations, they were able to purchase a new door for the home, owned by the grandmother of the shooting victim. Three neighbors installed the door and helped clean up the shattered glass left behind after the shooting.

“We have a good sense of community here,” said Ragsdale. “All of the neighbors around here look out for each other.”

He said the homeowner has been nothing but kind to him since she moved in, and that her son came over on his own accord and helped him out with a project he was working on, so Ragsdale wanted to return the gesture.

“You always want to give back and you always want to look out for your neighbors,” said Ragsdale. He shared that the grandmother of the victim does work important to the community and they wanted to provide her with a sense of security after the shooting.

“We just want to give back,” he said. “It’s not fair that this had to happen in the first place.”

“I hope whoever’s involved in what brought this on they’re all thinking about what happened and they calm down,” said Langley. “It’s never the answer.”

IMPD said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident. There is no information to indicate any danger to the public at this time.

No arrests have been announced by police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call IMPD’s Aggravated Assault Unit at 317-327-3811.