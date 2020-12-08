47 in Howard County face charges following Operation ‘Almost Real’; 4 wanted on outstanding warrants

From left to right: Kenneth Bradley, Gregory Ryan, Devario Hauser and Michael Swope

KOKOMO, Ind. — A total of 47 people in Howard County are facing charges as a result of Operation “Almost Real.”

The Kokomo Police Department, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Internal Revenue Service, began Operation “Almost Real” in January of 2020.

KPD says during this operation, detectives conducted about 117 controlled buy cases. As a result of the controlled buys and executed search warrants, 47 people were charged. Forty-one of the individuals were charged in Howard County with various drug-related charges and gun charges. Six individuals were charged federally in the U.S. Southern District of Indiana.

Kokomo police say officers seized the following during Operation “Almost Real”:

Approximately 8.2 pounds of methamphetamine

Approximately 118.57 grams of heroin

Approximately 1,143 grams of marijuana

One bullet proof vest

17 guns, seven of which were stolen firearms

Two 100-round drum magazines

$98,451 in U.S. Currency

Three money counting machines

Four vehicles

The following individuals were charged in this operation: