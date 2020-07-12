3 arrested in Hamilton County for allegedly robbing convenient store

HAMILTON COUNTY — Three Indianapolis men have been arrested in connection to robberies at a Noblesville convenient store and a Cicero gas station.

Police say the Village Pantry located at 2299 Greenfield Avenue in Noblesville was robbed just before 3 a.m. Saturday. Based on information provided by store employees and security video footage, authorities say two males entered the store and displayed a handgun and knife while allegedly threatening an employee. The business reported that money and other products were taken.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the Shell gas station at 1010 S. Peru Street in Cicero in response to a robbery.

Based on a vehicle description provided by a witness and collaboration from several different departments, authorities were able to find and stop the suspects’ vehicle. Police say the vehicle was occupied by three men, and several items that they believe to be possible evidence associated with both robberies were found inside.

The Noblesville Police Department arrested all three men for the alleged robbery at the Noblesville Village Pantry. The Cicero Police Department will handle the investigation of the Shell gas station that occurred in their jurisdiction, NPD said.

Joel B. Atwater, Ian T. Massengale and Christhofher “Christian” D. Rodriguez Galo — all 19 years old — were booked at the Hamilton County Jail on preliminary charges of robbery and theft. Atwater is also being charged with pointing a firearm.