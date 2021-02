INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested a man in connection to a January homicide on Spencer Avenue.

Romello McGee, 21, was arrested for the murder of 56-year-old James Lewis.

On January 11, officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of N. Spencer Avenue on the east side.

Lewis was killed in the shooting, and a 14-year-old was taken to the hospital.

Court documents suggest the shooting might have stemmed from an argument Lewis and McGee had earlier in the evening.