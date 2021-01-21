2 wanted for questioning in connection with Nov. 2020 deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide from last year on the city’s near north side.

The deadly shooting happened on Nov. 28, 2020 in the 100 block of West 34th Street, near North Meridian Street. Officers arrived on the scene just before 9 a.m. and located a victim.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) released images of two people, Cotiz Norris and Raishae Smith, wanted for questioning in the case.

Anyone with information to report should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).