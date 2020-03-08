2 men arrested for murder following deadly Lafayette stabbing

Floyd Smith (left) and Joseph Wilkerson (right) (Photos Provided By Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two men have been arrested for murder following a deadly stabbing Saturday in Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 500 block of North 7th Street in response to a stabbing.

Officers arrived to discover that a man — later identified as 29-year-old Donald Alkire — had suffered a stab wound to the neck.

Alkire was taken to Franciscan Health, where he died of his injuries.

LPD says their detectives worked through the night, and as a result of their investigation, Floyd Smith, 32, and Joseph Wilkerson, 25, were arrested for murder.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.