2 Marion men stabbed during altercation; 1 man in critical condition

MARION, Ind. — Two men in Marion were hospitalized with multiple stab wounds after an altercation early Thursday morning, according to the Marion Police Department.

Police were called to a home in the 2900 block of South Home Avenue just after 4 a.m.

A 28-year-old Marion man was taken to Marion General Hospital with several minor stab wounds. Police say he was treated and has since been released.

A 33-year-old Marion man was taken to Marion General Hospital before being flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne shortly after. Police say he is in critical condition with multiple stab wounds.

During a sweep of the home, police say they found 51-year-old Brien L. Hall, of Marion, hiding in the basement. Hall was arrested on multiple warrants for violating probation and was taken to the Grant County Jail, according to MPD.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call MPD’s detective division at 765-668-4417.