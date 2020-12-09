2 face charges after Richmond police investigate stolen vehicle

RICHMOND, Ind. — Two 19-year-olds were arrested Tuesday following an investigation into a stolen vehicle, according to the Richmond Police Department.

RPD says the suspects were located by Centerville police, and Richmond police assisted and made the arrests following a short foot pursuit.

The suspects have been identified Chandler Walker and Farrington Street.

Police say stolen property was recovered from both suspects, and during the investigation, a weapon and drugs were recovered, along with other stolen property.

Walker is facing the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm, theft (two counts), fraud, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.

Street is facing the following charges: fraud, theft from a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Richmond investigators are working to determine if Walker and Street are connected to other recent stolen vehicles and theft calls.

