2 dead after multiple shootings overnight in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis police are investigating several overnight shootings, which resulted in two deaths.

Six shootings were reported over about 12 hours.

One of the first shootings police responded to overnight was on 38th and College. Officers got a call of a person shot and a multi-vehicle crash just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police believe the incident started at 38th and Fall Creek, where shots were fired between at least two cars.

A man was shot and before police found him, he crashed into a car, which then crashed into another vehicle.

He was rushed to the hopsital, where he later died. The people inside the other vehicles were not hurt.

Then, just before 11 p.m., police were called out to West 29th Street. They found a man on the sidewalk in front of a home who had been shot at least once.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say there was a large party or gathering of some kind before shots were fired.

Another shooting happened a little after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block Breen Drive on the northeast side.

Once officers got to the scene, people told them a man had been shot and was driven to the hospital by someone already.

Police said the victim is a 22-year-old man who was in stable condition at the hospital at last check.

Investigators say that the man was with a group in a parking lot when another group approached. Some sort of argument happened between the two groups, and shots were fired from one of them.

As of right now, police say they do not have suspects in any of these shootings.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).