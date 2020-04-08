2 charged with neglect after 8-year-old girl dies in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A mother and her boyfriend are facing neglect charges after an 8-year-old girl died in Cumberland, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

Around 4:20 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 11000 block of Kirkwood Drive.

Officers arrived to find an injured girl. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The girl had sustained multiple injuries to her body, according to CPD.

Officials say an autopsy showed the preliminary cause of death was non-accidental trauma resulting from suffocation/asphyxiation.

32-year-old Kimberly Grosklos and 29-year-old Derrick Duane Dale have been charged with neglect of a dependent causing death.

Three other children — ages 11, 9 and 4 — were removed from the home, according to authorities.