2 arrested in connection to December homicide

Chelsea and Zacharia Schmidt are arrested in connection to a homicide in December of 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) homicide detectives arrested two suspects in the death of 40-year-old Tiffany Allen.

35-year-old Zacharia Schmidt was arrested for his alleged involvement in Allen’s death. Detectives also arrested 25-year-old Chelsea Schmidt for assisting a criminal.

On December 25, police were dispatched to the 2700 block of S. Hunter Road on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult female victim who had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased by medics.

Homicide detectives worked with Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

The Marion County Prosecutors Office (MCPO) will review the case and determine a final charging decision for Zacharia and Chelsea Schmidt.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).