2 arrested in Anderson following police pursuit, standoffs

ANDERSON — Two men were arrested in Anderson Tuesday after police pursuits and standoff situations, according to the Anderson Police Department.

Police say 22-year-old Cortlyn B. Nicely and 26-year-old Robert Hill Jr., both of Anderson, were being surveilled by the Madison County Drug Task Force for active Madison County warrants.

Authorities learned both men were staying in a home in the 900 block of Woodlawn Drive.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers saw Nicely leave the home and drive off in a blue Ford Crown Victoria.

When police tried to stop Nicely, he led them on a pursuit until Nicely experienced engine trouble and collided with two vehicles at the intersection of State Road 32 and Satterfield Road. Police say minor injuries were sustained by those involved in the crash.

Nicely then fled on foot into a nearby CVS Store and tried to avoid arrest by hiding in a second story stock room. Assisting officers helped setup a perimeter around the store while store were safely removed. Police say when they tried to apprehend Nicely, he resisted and ran, and was even able to break free from a K9 and continue resisting after being tased.

Eventually, officers were able to place handcuffs on Nicely and take him into custody.

Meanwhile, back at the 900 block of Woodlawn Drive, officers saw Hill Jr. and other men conceal unknown items in their waistbands and transfer those items into a Hyundai Tiburon parked at the residence. Hill Jr., wearing body armor and carrying “some type of long barrel weapon,” and another man then drove off in the Hyundai, according to APD.

Police say Hill Jr. stopped to inflate his tire at the intersection of East 9th Street and Satterfield Road, but when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Hill Jr. led them on a chase.

Officers terminated the pursuit, but minutes later found the vehicle abandoned in a driveway of a residence in the 2000 block of East 7th Street.

Police say witnesses told them Hill and the other man had fled on foot to a house in the 2000 block of East 6th Street. Officers established a perimeter around the house and began coordinating efforts with negotiators and SWAT. While these efforts were underway, Hill and the man surrendered to police without incident, according to APD.

Police reported finding body armor and a look-alike toy gun on the premises.

Nicely was arrested on warrant 48C01-1905-F4-001198-1, violation of drug court for offense: possession of methamphetamine, less than 5 grams; previous, and a warrantless arrest of leaving the scene of accident (resulting in injury) 9-26-1-8.

Hill Jr., was arrested on warrants 48C03-1802-F5-000452-3 and 48C03-2002-F6-000310-1, failure to return to lawful detention.

Both men were booked into the Madison County Detention Center.