18-year-old arrested in connection with deadly October shooting on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS– Police say a suspect was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old.

Domonique Freeman, 18, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of Randall Jenkins, also 18.

The incident happened on Oct. 16, 2020 around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Hyche Avenue, near E. 25th Street and N. Keystone Avenue.

When police arrived, they found Jenkins with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by IEMS.

An investigation led police to identify Freeman as the alleged suspect, and he was arrested on a preliminary murder charge.