1 officer dead, 1 hurt in deadly stabbing at Indiana State Prison

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing assault at the Indiana State Prison Sunday.

Investigators say an inmate, identified as 38-year-old Tymetri Campbell, attacked and stabbed two correction officers in a common area Sunday afternoon.

Both officers were transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan City. One correction officer was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second correction officer is in serious condition.

Campbell now faces several preliminary charges, to include murder, as a result of the investigation.

He was serving time for a triple murder in Indianapolis.