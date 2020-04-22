Man dead after shooting on near northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person is dead after a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 3200 block of Merrick Lane in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe the victim was targeted. So far, they don’t have any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.