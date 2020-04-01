Skip to content
Crime
Australia’s highest court dismisses cardinal’s sex abuse convictions
Video
IMPD investigates man’s death as homicide after body discovered with trauma
County jails release non-violent inmates to reduce threat of COVID-19
Video
Police ask for help identifying Lafayette robbery suspect
Violent weekend leaves 3 dead over just 12 hours, families waiting for answers
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
Kokomo police ask for help in identifying man as investigation into February murder continues
UPDATE: 2 women suspected of leaving scene of accident identified, Westfield police say
Police find man dead lying in the street on east side
2 men shot, one killed at east side motel
Nearly $30 million in drugs seized in nearly half-mile-long tunnel linking U.S. and Mexico
Indianapolis CBP K-9 sniffs out $1.5 million in fentanyl
Police continue search for killer after 8-year-old boy struck by stray bullet
Video
19-year-old arrested in connection with 2019 Marion County homicide
Video
UPDATE: 8-year-old boy killed after bullet is fired into northeast side home
Video
Popular
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
COVID-19 reduces flights at Indy airport
Video
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 7
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary