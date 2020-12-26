Crime doesn’t stop for Christmas day

LAWRENCE, Ind– Many families spent this Christmas day celebrating together with one another, in-person or virtually. But for millions of Americans, the Christmas holiday was spent at work.

For law enforcement officials, crime doesn’t stop because the calendar says December 25th.

“The holidays it varies. You can never ever let your guard down,” explained Lawrence Police Captain Tracey Cantrell.

Captain Cantrell knows that all too well. He’s worked many holidays over his two decades in law enforcement.

“During the holidays, it’s not until after everyone gets together that anything can happen.”

This year was slower than past ones with less families gathering together in-person and less people out on the roads.

But Captain Cantrell says officers are still out there, looking to protect and serve.

“It does not change the job. The job is still the same. We still take the same runs and we still react the same way.”