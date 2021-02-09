Crews to Indy’s south preparing before next snow arrives

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — While the roads in the Columbus area were mostly clear by Tuesday afternoon, officials say road crews were getting ready for the next round of snow.

The Columbus area, like other places south of Indianapolis, saw roughly 6 inches of snow from Monday night to Tuesday morning. Monroe County officials say their southern areas saw isolated areas of 8 inches of snowfall.

This can make life for drivers, such as Tonya Doss, more interesting than they would prefer. Doss is a FedEx courier who had already been from Seymour to Franklin, then back down to Columbus by noon Tuesday.

“Seen a few slide-offs, just slow traffic. Some people are driving good, some people aren’t,” Doss said. “Gotta go slow and just take your time.”

By midday Tuesday, most main roadways around the Columbus area were clear with occasional slushy, icy patches. Bartholomew County Emergency Management Director, Shannan Cooke says that’s the result of some long hours put in by city, state and county crews.

“What our crews normally do is they’ll make an initial pass, and then once they hit every road they’ll come through and start a second and sometimes a third pass,” Cooke.

However, many secondary and residential streets were still snow-covered by Tuesday afternoon. Those areas could become more challenging for drivers as local officials were expecting another round of snowfall to arrive Wednesday morning.

Safety officials also warn drivers to be cautious on county roads that pass through open fields. Cold temperatures and wind can have an icy effect on roads that appear clear.

“We’re expecting that tonight, probably a refreeze of anything that’s left on the roadway,” Cooke said. “Even if it’s just wet surfaces, we could see some black ice in areas.”

In the meantime, Cooke said county officials are trying to give plow drivers time to rest so they’re ready for the next round of winter weather.

“Because we don’t have enough to do multiple shifts,” she said. “So, they will come out and work the roads, they’ll go home for a period of time, let them get some rest and some sleep and then they’ll bring them back in.”

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said before leaving home, people should find out about the driving conditions. If the weather is bad, they should follow INDOT’s slogan: ice and snow, take it slow.

Before hitting the road, INDOT says people should remove any snow on their windows, lights, brake lights and signals. They should also check their vehicle’s wipers, wiper blades, fluids, lights, belts and hoses to make sure they won’t have a breakdown on the road. People should also keep a winter survival kit in their vehicle.

After hitting the road, INDOT says people should leave plenty of time to reach their destination safely. They should also be on the lookout for hazards along the road including:

INDOT says drivers are often unprepared for winter driving and forget to take it slow. They remind people to drive well below the posted speed limit and leave plenty of room between cars. Black Ice: Roads that seem dry may actually be slippery – and dangerous. INDOT reminds people to take it slow when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shady areas. All of these locations are hot spots for black ice.

Roads that seem dry may actually be slippery – and dangerous. INDOT reminds people to take it slow when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shady areas. All of these locations are hot spots for black ice. Limited Visibility: INDOT reminds drivers to stay attentive and reduce their speed. Know what’s going on around you.

INDOT reminds drivers to stay attentive and reduce their speed. Know what’s going on around you. Four-Wheel Drive: On snow and ice, go slowly, no matter what type of vehicle you drive. INDOT says even if you have an SUV with four-wheel drive you may not be able to stop any faster, or maintain control any better, once you lose traction. Four-wheel drive may get you going faster, but it won’t help you stop sooner.

If you start to skid, don’t panic. The NWS says drivers should ease their foot off the gas and turn their wheels in the direction they want the front of the car to go.

If you are having trouble seeing due to weather conditions, pull over and stop until visibility improves. Make sure to turn off your lights and use your parking brake so other cars don’t get confused and wind up hitting you.

If your car gets stuck, the NWS says to stay inside your car, run the motor about 10 minutes every hour to stay warm, open the window while running the motor to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and clear the snow from the exhaust to avoid gas poisoning.

Make sure your stuck vehicle is visible to rescuers by turning on the dome light at night while running the engine, tieing a bright-colored cloth to your antenna or door and raising the hood after the snow stops to indicate you need help.