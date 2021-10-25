Crews respond to ‘serious’ crash on Indy’s west side

Crash at Girls School Road and West Washington Street (Photo By Wayne Township Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews are working the scene of a “serious” crash on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

The crash happened at Girls School Road and West Washington Street. The fire department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

Authorities have not yet commented on any potential injuries, but the fire department said at least one person was trapped in a vehicle.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.